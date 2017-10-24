He said what?! The best NFL quotes of week seven

There were regrets and apologies in the NFL, with T.Y. Hilton and Doug Baldwin saying sorry.

Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton called out his team and then apologised, while the Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin regretted pushing an assistant coach.

Hilton slammed his team's offensive line following Sunday's 27-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hilton said the linemen had to "take some pride" and block for quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was sacked 10 times. Hilton recanted those comments on Monday, issuing an apology to his team-mates.

He was not the only one apologising. Seahawks receiver Baldwin expressed regret for pushing assistant head coach Tom Cable on the sideline during Seattle's 24-7 win over the New York Giants.

Brett Hundley did not apologise for his lacklustre performance against the New Orleans Saints, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback said the team can still make the play-offs without Aaron Rodgers.

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas questioned his future; there will not be a quarterback change in Denver and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger poked fun at safety Robert Golden for his throwing form on a successful fake punt.

Meanwhile, Saints running back Mark Ingram said coach Sean Payton has to come through on his offer of a salon day.

Here's the latest edition of "He said what?!"

– Hilton's apology to the Colts' offensive linemen: "I have their back. I love them to death and I was wrong. I'm always against that and I go out and do it, so 100 per cent I messed up. It's on me. I'm sorry for that and I'm leader and those guys look up to me and I stabbed them in the back, so for me I'm sorry about that. I'll approach them individually one on one and just let them know I was 100 per cent dead-arse wrong."