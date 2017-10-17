He Said What?! The Best NFL quotes of week six

The Green Bay Packers are trying to move on from Aaron Rodgers' injury and Tom Brady was not impressed by his latest NFL milestone.

The Packers had a devastating loss on Sunday, and it was not the 23-10 defeat in Minnesota. Green Bay lost starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and now hope backup Brett Hundley can do enough to get the NFL franchise into the playoffs for the ninth straight year.

While the Packers lost to the Vikings, the New England Patriots won again as Tom Brady reached another milestone, but he was not exactly impressed.

Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown was brutally honest about a penalty that went in his team's favour.

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Jason Myers was also sarcastically honest in response to a question about his missed field goals, the New York Jets are not happy about the touchdown that was overturned in the seven-point loss to the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians loves his veteran players.

Here's the latest edition of "He Said What?!"

— Hundley on taking over for injured Rodgers: "Obviously, Aaron is Aaron, but I'm Brett. So, let's have some fun."

— Brady on breaking the record for most regular-season victories: "I wish we would have done better, but we won."

— Brown on drawing an offensive pass interference call on San Francisco 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon late in Washington's 26-24 win: "I ran to him. I ran into him. But I was protecting myself too. And when he threw the flag, I was like, 'Good flag, ref.'"

— Jets receiver Jermaine Kearse on the critical overturning of Austin Seferian-Jenkins' touchdown against the Patriots: "When you look at the replay, I thought it was a BS call."

— Myers on his two missed field goals against the Los Angeles Rams: "It feels great, dude. It's f****** awesome, man."