He said what?! The best NFL quotes of week five

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with multiple issues and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith is not happy with some team owners.

Here's the latest edition of "He said what?!"

– Smith on NFL teams mandating that players stand for the national anthem: "No player is disrespecting our country or our flag... As thousands have shown in the past, it takes bravery and courage to speak and confront these issues as our players have, especially when it is unpopular with some. There is room for management to do the same and maybe then players do not have to risk the taunts and threats alone. This is their opportunity to lead as well and will be a true test to their motto that 'Football is Family.'"

– Mularkey on an NFL Network report that Marcus Mariota will miss another two weeks: "You can listen to NFL Network or you can listen to me. When I say day-to-day, I tell you like it is... I feel better about that one than this one. I held out hope, but I feel better about that one."

– Newton on learning from his "funny" comment toward a female reporter: "My sarcasm trying to give someone a compliment turned in ways I never would have imagined."

– New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown on winning a game in Cleveland: "It took me three years and two teams, but I got me a win at FirstEnergy."

– Dolphins coach Adam Gase on fans wanting Matt Moore instead of Jay Cutler at quarterback: "I’ll make the decision on the quarterback. We’re not going to take a public poll."