He said what?! The best NFL quotes of week eight

The Minnesota Vikings had plenty of fun in England, while Zach Miller suffered a horrific knee injury for the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears coach John Fox is optimistic about Zach Miller's knee injury, while the Minnesota Vikings enjoyed England.

Bears tight end Miller suffered a horrific knee injury on Sunday, dislocating his left knee. There were reports he was in danger of losing his leg, but Fox provided an update Monday. While Miller is not yet "out of the woods", Fox said the 33-year-old veteran from Nebraska is in good spirits and has good circulation in his lower leg.

Despite making a one-handed grab in the end zone on the play, Miller's touchdown was taken away following a replay review and the Bears lost to the New Orleans Saints.

The Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers also lost Sunday to remain winless; the Vikings had some fun in England; Saints running back Mark Ingram and Indianapolis Colts receiver Kamar Aiken were disappointed in their respective performances; and Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had an interesting way to describe the Dallas defense.

Here's the latest edition of "He said what?!"

– Fox on Miller's mood following surgery: "He pretty much wanted his touchdown back."

– Browns coach Hue Jackson on getting the team's first win: "Everything has to be perfect for us to have a chance to win a football game. But we all know that's not how football is played. You can't be perfect."

– Vikings receiver Adam Thielen on his football-style touchdown celebration during Sunday's win over the Browns in England: "I always played FIFA and stuff like that growing up, and seeing those guys celebrate, I kind of got inspiration from that. Supposedly, I stole it. [Vikings tight end] Kyle [Rudolph] did it in practice the other day and I must have saw it and wanted to do it, too, but I beat him to the punch, I guess."