He Said What?! The Best NFL quotes of week 11

The Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills are dealing with serious quarterback issues after blowout NFL losses on Sunday.

The Packers are sticking with Brett Hundley, not that head coach Mike McCarthy has much of a choice, while Bills coach Sean McDermott would not say if he would turn the offense back over to Tyrod Taylor after rookie Nathan Peterman threw five interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As the Packers and Bills try to sort out their respective issues, there is growing discontent in Denver after Broncos general manager John Elway called his team soft. After Sunday's 23-0 win over the Packers, the Baltimore Ravens defense has three shutouts this season but the players are hungry for more.

Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix accused the Ravens' Ryan Jensen of being a dirty player after the center injured Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Here's the latest edition of "He Said What?!"

– Hundley on throwing three interceptions against the Ravens: "It sucks. Confidence-wise, I'll keep going with my head held high, but it sucks."

– McDermott on Buffalo's quarterback situation: "We are still evaluating the QB position and we'll take it one day at a time right now... One game is not going to define Nathan or Nathan's career. I'm confident in Nathan and his mental toughness... There are some plays Nate certainly wants back and some plays he made were pretty good. I get that those are hard to see."

– Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall on Elway's "soft" remark: "We definitely didn't take kindly to those remarks. I understand this is his team and he put it together, so his name is on it. But it's our skin in the game. Nobody is soft on this team. We work our arse off and we work hard."