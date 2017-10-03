He said what?! The best NFL quotes from week four

Mitchell Trubisky is set to get his chance for the Chicago Bears, but coach John Fox is not expecting immediate results.

The Chicago Bears have made a quarterback change, but do not expect immediate magic.

Chicago coach John Fox made the announcement on Monday that rookie Mitchell Trubisky will take over for Mike Glennon as the team's starter.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a statement in Carolina's victory in New England and Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva does not want to be used to make statements.

The Arizona Cardinals lost a significant defensive player, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman went off about fantasy football owners, Rams coach Sean McVay brings youthful fun to Los Angeles and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is not a fan of the food in England.

Here's the latest edition of "He said what?!"

– Fox on replacing Glennon with Trubisky as the team's starting quarterback: "Mitch is a different style of quarterback, a young one that's not going to wave fairy dust [and automatically play well]. He has still got to go out there and execute, but I think he's ready and I've seen the improvement in practice."

– Newton on his raised fist touchdown celebration in Sunday's win over the Patriots: "It was to signify Black Power, but more importantly, I pray every night for God to give me a pinnacle to give people hope. I did it to raise – to show Black Pride because I am an African American, but more or less, I want all people just to see when I play, I want them to see the joy that I go out there and play with."

– Villanueva on coverage of him standing for the national anthem: "I'm tired of the cameras in my face all the time... To use me as a tool to push an agenda and push message is completely unacceptable. I respect every single player in the NFL. Every single citizen has their rights. I am not into the politics of the game. I'm just a football player."

– Cardinals coach Bruce Arians on Markus Golden's season-ending ACL injury: "It takes a lot of spirit out of the defense, because he brings it every play."

– Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters on the poor turnout in Los Angeles for Chargers home games: "It's almost like the Chargers got 16 away games. It's going to be tough sledding for those guys."

– Sherman on fantasy owners reacting to Chris Carson's broken leg: "You're not thinking, 'Hey man, this guy got hurt – he's really physically hurt and he's going to take time to recover and it's probably going to affect his mental state and his physical state and now he has a long, rigorous rehab.' You're thinking, 'Oh, man, he's messing up my fantasy team.' I think that's why you see the frustration from a lot of players saying they don't care about your fantasy team. They don't care about how it affects your fantasy team because these are real players, this is real life. This is real life and this is their real job and that's affecting their wellbeing. Now, your fantasy team may not win, and hey, guess what, you'll live the next day. This is their wellbeing. They may not ever get another shot. They may never get another down, another play."

– Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall on the NFL's best defense: "We're gonna shut down everybody we play, I promise you. We just have a different tenacity about us this year, a different mindset. A lot of guys came back stronger and more focused. We're just more aggressive, more confident."

– Jordan on British cuisine: "Baked beans and breakfast does not go together. I'm good with pie and mash though. That I could probably have every day but they'd probably have to move me to nose tackle, so I only had it once. Something about steak and ale pies doesn't go well with being an athlete but chicken and leek, chicken and leek is healthy, right?"

– McVay on his team's 3-1 start and assessing the next four games: "The players have really done a great job about being able to buy into that and I think that’s a credit to our coaches as well. But, that's really – I know it's like, 'No duh, Sean.' But, that really is our approach and I think that's helped us because you have a tendency to want to look ahead, but really all you have is whatever this game is this week, your one day at a time approach and preparation."

– Chiefs coach Andy Reid on rookie kicker Harrison Butker making the game-winning field goal to beat the Redskins: "Buttkicker-dot-com did a nice job."