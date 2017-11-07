He Said What?! The Best NFL quotes of week nine

Ben McAdoo is likely a dead man walking as the Giants head coach. Sunday's half-time speech, or lack thereof, didn't help as the Giants were throttled by the Rams to fall to 1-7 for the season.

While McAdoo had a hard time finding any words, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton probably needs a history refresher following his odd Titanic comment.

The Texans are still weighing their quarterback options after rookie Deshaun Watson was lost for the season last week.

Someone should remind Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia the Broncos have only two pass plays of 40 yards or more, tied for second-worst in the league.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shrugged off trade rumours; A.J. Green and Mike Evans regret their actions on Sunday; and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio poked fun at one of his offensive linemen.

Here's the latest edition of "He Said What?!"

— McAdoo on what he told his team at halftime of Sunday's 51-17 loss to the Rams: "Um... (long pause)."

— Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on the team's 1-7 record: "You can't put that on the coaches. Not the way we're playing. That's the defense. Ask any of us, we've blown coverages, people wide open, you can't fire no coach for that. Fire a player, or something's got to give."

— Newton on the Panthers trading wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills: "We just lost a great player but nevertheless, the Titanic still has to go."

— Texans coach Bill O'Brien on the possibility of signing former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick: "Everybody gets discussed. Is that a problem? Don't most teams do it like that? We talk about the roster and what's out there every day."

— Texans quarterback Tom Savage on his performance in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Colts: "I played like c**p. That's what it is."