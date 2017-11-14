He Said What?! The Best NFL quotes of week 10

The Broncos are frustrated; the 49ers are feeling good; and it was a positive weekend for a couple of defensive linemen.

The Broncos are a frustrated group and defensive end Derek Wolfe was very descriptive while summing up the team's frustrations following Sunday's blowout loss to the Patriots.

While the Broncos may be unhappy, the 49ers are feeling good; Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is out for revenge; and it was a good weekend for a couple of defensive linemen.

Here's the latest edition of "He Said What?!"

— Wolfe on the Broncos following Sunday's 41-16 loss to the Patriots: "It’s like we’re a whole new f****** team. It is embarrassing. I am tired of being embarrassed... It’s real sad. It’s sad we went from being a championship calibre team to a team that stinks. Nobody respects us."

— Bennett on his release from the Packers: "After trying to get it fixed and getting waived, you've got that vengeance in your heart like, 'All right, that's how you're going to do it? F*** it, let's go ball."

— 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on getting his first victory as a head coach: "I've gotten that monkey off my back now. Now I have to get a second one, and that will be another monkey."

— Giants coach Ben McAdoo on the loss to the previously winless 49ers: "The thing that was disappointing that showed up on film is the desire to finish on a consistent basis. There were plays we were capable of making and the desire to finish wasn’t consistent... We're disappointed, but determined. We're all in this thing together as coaches, as players, and I'm not here to throw anyone under the bus today, whether it's a coach, whether it's a player."

— Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn on his six sacks in Sunday's 27-7 win over the Cowboys: "I'm no Everson Griffen or somebody like that, my pass rush isn't as good as [his]. But I play the same way every game. It lucked out for me today. I only have one move and it works."