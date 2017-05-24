‘Saint Chinaglia’? Ivanka Trump mistakes Lazio legend for religious icon

The daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump thought a mural of the striker at a Rome restaurant indicated sainthood, but was corrected

Giorgio Chinaglia may be a legend in Rome, but Ivanka Trump initially thought he was something even greater.

The daughter of the U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanying her father on his visit to Italy, was in the restaurant ‘Le cave di Sant’Ignazio’ with her husband and mistook an image of the striker as he looked toward the heavens as an indication he was a saint.

Source: Zelalem has torn ACL

In fairness to Trump, the restaurant features many images, some of which are religious in nature.

Curious as to the image of Chinaglia, the Huffington Post Italia reports she asked “Which saint is that?”

“We explained to her that it was not a saint, but a great champion of Lazio,” restaurant owner Luigina Pantalone told the publication.

The late Lazio man played with the club from 1969-76, scoring 98 times in 208 appearances. There he would win a Serie A title in 1973-74, and was the league’s top goalscorer in 1974-75.

Chinaglia actually has a strong connection with the United States as well, having finished out his career with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League, appearing in 213 games with the club and scoring 193 times. He was the league’s MVP in 1981, and won four titles with the Cosmos in his time there.

Chinaglia also became an American citizen in 1979 and passed away in the USA in 2002 at age 65 in Naples, Florida.