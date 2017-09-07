Saints boost play-off hopes as late show downs Wakefield

St Helens claimed a last-gasp 18-16 win over Wakefield Trinity to move to within one point of their hosts in the Super League Super 8s on Thursday.

Jonny Lomax scored a try at the death and Mark Percival converted to put the Saints – beaten semi-finalists last year – ahead for the first time at Belle Vue.

It was tough on Wakefield, who won 43-18 at Salford Red Devils last time out, as Chris Chester's men had led 14-6 with more than an hour gone.

But the Saints roared back in the closing stages to boost their own play-off hopes.

Bill Tupou's first-half double had put the home side in command, with Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook responding.

When Liam Finn took his tally with the boot to six points 10 minutes into the second half, Wakefield's lead grew.

However, Theo Fages crossed the whitewash and, though Finn added another two, he also struck the post with an effort just a minute before the game's decisive moment.

That was when Lomax took centre stage with his try before Percival coolly sealed the win from the tee.