Saints, Rams and Vikings post impressive wins

With the Philadelphia Eagles enjoying their bye, NFC rivals the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings won in the NFL.

The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record at 8-1 and are considered favourites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl but the New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings staked their claims on Sunday.

While the Eagles were on their bye week before taking on the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday, they watched as NFC rivals the Saints, Rams and Vikings posted respective wins over Buffalo Bills, the Houston Texans and the Washington Redskins.

All three teams improved to 7-2 and the Saints tied the Eagles with the season's longest winning streak thanks to their seventh successive victory – a 47-10 rout of the Buffalo Bills.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees did not throw a touchdown pass against the Bills, but he did not have to as the Saints ran for six touchdowns.

The Vikings also had an impressive road win as Case Keenum threw four touchdown passes in a 38-30 win over the Redskins.

Keenum was picked twice, but a 21-point second quarter helped the Vikings hold a 28-17 half-time lead. A seven-yard touchdown pass to Jarius Wright in the third quarter extended the margin and the Vikings held off the Redskins for the win.

Then there are the Rams, who must be taken seriously as their big-play offense continues to roll with a 33-7 win against the Texans.

After sputtering with just three field goals in the first half, the Rams erupted with three touchdowns in the third quarter as Robert Woods had the best game of his career.

Woods, who had just three 100-yard receiving games over the previous four seasons, caught eight passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. The big play was a 94-yard strike from Jared Goff, who threw for 355 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff has just one interception over his last four games and now has 16 touchdowns to go with four picks on the season. With seven wins under first-year head coach Sean McVay, the Rams have matched their best single-season win totals under previous coaches Jeff Fisher and Steve Spagnuolo.