Saints RB Lasco suffers spine injury

Daniel Lasco suffered a scary injury during the New Orleans Saints' thrashing of the Buffalo Bills.

A scary injury to New Orleans running back Daniel Lasco saw the Saints' clash against the Buffalo Bills paused for several minutes on Sunday.

The second-year player was injured late in the second quarter of his team's win while covering a kick-off following a Mark Ingram touchdown to give the Saints a 14-3 lead.

Lasco's head collided with the thigh of Bills kick returner Brandon Tate.

Lasco remained on the turf at Buffalo's New Era Field and medical personnel immediately rushed onto the field.

They called for a stretcher and an ambulance quickly arrived. As Lasco was placed in the ambulance, surrounded by Saints team-mates, he raised his hand to the cheer of the Buffalo crowd.

The Saints announced Lasco had a spine injury and was taken to a local hospital while in the care of team doctor Michael Hartman.

Saints coach Sean Payton said after the 47-10 win that "all the signs are positive" with Lasco.