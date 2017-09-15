Saints sink Bath as Exeter outclass Worcester

Northampton Saints ended Bath's 100 per cent start to the Premiership season with a comfortable 24-6 bonus-point win at Franklin's Gardens.

The hosts made a rapid start as Courtney Lawes went over inside five minutes, although the conversion was missed and two Rhys Priestland penalties had Bath marginally ahead just after the half-hour.

Northampton regained their lead before the interval, though, as David Ribbans drove over from a rolling maul.

And it was lock Ribbans, later named man of the match, who claimed his second in the 53rd minute following good work from Luther Burrell and George North.

To cap an excellent outing for the Saints, Wales wing North dived over four minutes from time to secure a bonus point.

There were similarly one-sided affairs elsewhere on Friday, as defending champions Exeter Chiefs and Sale Sharks both enjoyed resounding victories.

Exeter ran in five tries - including two for Sam Simmonds - in a 41-10 rout of bottom club Worcester Warriors, who remain pointless from three matches.

Sale, meanwhile, matched that quintet of scores in their 36-7 demolition of London Irish. Denny Solomona crossed twice, while Irish saw Blair Cowan sent off after two yellows in the second period.