Saints trade 2015 first-round pick Anthony to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins acquired linebacker Stephone Anthony from the New Orleans Saints for an undisclosed draft pick.

Anthony was the 31st overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Saints and tallied more than 100 tackles in his rookie season. However, he only had 16 tackles in 2016.

The former Clemson Tigers linebacker is the eighth first-round pick from the 2014-15 drafts traded since March.

The 25-year-old will give the Dolphins added depth after the team suspended veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons indefinitely Tuesday.

Anthony, who has 128 career tackles in 26 games and 19 starts, has not played yet this season because of an ankle injury. The Dolphins and Saints will play each other October 1 in London.