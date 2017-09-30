Sakho celebrates Senegal recall with West Ham winner

The striker recently earned a recall to the Teranga Lions squad after two years out and, followed up with a matchwinner for the Hammers

Diafra Sakho scored a 90th minute winner as West Ham secured a 1-0 victory over Swansea in an English Premier League encounter at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Sakho, 27, had just been recalled to Senegal squad ahead of next week’s Russia 2018 Fifa World Cup Qualifying game against Cape Verde, after persistent back problems had kept him out of the national team frame for two years.

Amid boos from the Hammers’ faithful, Slaven Bilic kept faith in the forward as his side searched for a goal that evaded them against their stubborn visitors.

West Ham 1-0 Swansea. Irony! Diafra Sakho, whose sub appearance was booed by home fans, keeps Slaven Bilic (a man he loathes) in a job. — Terry L (@AMoCS) September 30, 2017