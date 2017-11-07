Salah is a bargain for Liverpool – Ray Wilkins

The 25-year-old has been in great form in front of goal and the former Blues striker has hailed the Red’s record signing

Former Chelsea striker Ray Wilkins has hailed Liverpool’s signing of Mohamed Salah as ‘a bit of a bargain’.

The Kop paid £36 million to bring the Egypt international to Anfield from Roma in the summer and he has started like a house on fire – scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 17 appearances in all appearances for the club.

And the ex-England international believes Salah has revived his career after a failed stint at Stamford Bridge while noting he’s a bargain when compared to Michu Batshuayi.

“It’s a tad of a bargain isn’t it," Wilkins told Sky Sports.

"When you think Batshuayi cost us £33million, he doesn’t produce stuff like that.

“Salah, he left Chelsea, he went to Roma, and he played.

“You never know what these guys can do unless they’re given a run of games.

“He’s scored goals in Rome and he’s doing exactly the same at Liverpool.

“He’s almost becoming a bit of a cult hero there at Anfield.

“Some of his football has been outstanding."