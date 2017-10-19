Salah is a ‘brilliant signing’ for Liverpool - Michael Owen

The former England international has hailed the impact of the 25-year-old and says the Reds made an excellent decision to bring him to Anfield

Michael Owen has lauded Mohamed Salah as a ‘brilliant signing’ for Liverpool.

The Egypt international, the Reds' record signing after his summer move from Italian outfit Roma, has enjoyed an exceptional start to life at the club.

Salah has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 13 games across all competition and the former Liverpool forward has hailed his overall impact.

“It’s been a brilliant start,” Owen told BT Sport.

“Liverpool are so well blessed.

“They have pace either side. I can’t believe how many chances he makes.

“He isn’t an unbelievable finisher but he gets so many chances every game, his numbers are totting up.

“He is nearly in double figures already.

“It’s brilliant for a wide man. He already looks a brilliant signing,” he concluded.

Salah will be hoping to help Liverpool pick their fourth league win of the season when they travel to Wembley to tackle Victor Wanyama and Serge Aurier’s Tottenham on Sunday.