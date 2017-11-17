Salah could be the signing of the season, says Liverpool’s Moreno

The Spain international has joined a long list of those who have been held in awe of the 25-year-old's impact since he joined the Merseyside club

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has said that Mohamed Salah could be the signing of the season with his amazing statistics in the final third.

The Egypt international has been in excellent form for Jurgen Klopp’s team since he transferred from Roma in the summer.

And has scored 12 goals and four assists in 17 games across all competitions.

Moreno stated that the left-footed forward could become the bargain of the season with his incredible run in front of goal for the Reds.

“He [Salah] could be the signing of the season for sure; his numbers are incredible,” Moreno told The Guardian.

“He’s scoring almost every game, providing assists, doing loads of work for the team. As a defender I wouldn’t want to face Mane and Salah.”

Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield for Saturday's English Premier League encounter before travelling to Spain to lock horns with Sevilla for a Uefa Champions League fixture on Tuesday.