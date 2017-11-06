Salah exceeding Klopp's expectations

Mohamed Salah has surprised Jurgen Klopp with his goal return since swapping Roma for Liverpool in July.

Jurgen Klopp knew Mohamed Salah would make a positive impact at Liverpool but the Egypt international has exceeded expectations.

Salah swapped Rome for Anfield in July after the Reds agreed a €42million deal with the Giallorossi, the 25-year-old embarking on his second spell in the Premier League – having had mixed fortunes at Chelsea.

And with Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane struggling with injuries, Salah has already begun paying back his huge transfer fee.

In his first 17 games for Klopp's side the winger has scored 12 goals and provided four assists – a bigger impact than Klopp ever believed he would get.

Speaking to the club's official website the German said: "We were sure he can help us. [Sporting director] Michael Edwards, Dave Fallows and Barry [Hunter, club scouts], they were really in my ear and were on it: ‘Come on, come on, Mo Salah, he's the solution!’

"When you have 20 players on the table, different players, it's difficult to make an early decision, but we all were convinced about it so could make the early decision so we could really get him. He's a fantastic person, a nice lad and a really good football player.

"I didn't think if he can score 12 goals or whatever in 17 games [but] I hope he's not finished now!

"That would be nice, if we talk after the season about different numbers - and both numbers should be much higher."