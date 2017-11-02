‘Salah is frightening’ - Michael Owen impressed by Liverpool star

The Egypt international drew applause from the former Kops goal king who was dazzled at his ability and output in front of goal

Michael Owen has tagged Mohamed Salah as ‘frightening’ following his impressive showing since his arrival at Liverpool.

The former Chelsea winger continued in his blistering form after delivering another masterclass as Jurgen Klopp’s men defeated Maribor 3-0 in Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League duel.

The 25-year-old scored the opener to take his tally for the season to ten goals in all competitions. A return that seems ‘impressive’ to Owen, scorer of 158 goals in his eight-year reign at Anfield.

“Salah is frightening really, he gets so many chances,” Owen told BT Sport.

“His goal return is really impressive, he seems to be one of them players the chances always fall to. He’s got great movement.”

Sami Hyypia, who played alongside the former English international at Liverpool, also hailed the winger and believes he can maintain his goalscoring run.

“He’s scored a lot of goals already, he has good quality," Hyypia said.

“He can continue this run. It doesn’t matter how you find the net – the goal tonight was his knee.”