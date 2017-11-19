Salah has ‘got to keep it going’, says Liverpool captain Henderson

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has encouraged Mohamed Salah to carry on with his impressive performances at the club.

The Egypt international has been in sensational form since his record move from Roma to Anfield in the summer, scoring 14 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

And after Salah scored a brace to help the Merseyside outfit secure a 3-0 victory over Southampton in Saturday’s English Premier League game, the England international while acknowledging his impressive start, implored the ex-Chelsea winger not to take 'his foot off the gas'.​

Mo More

"I just want him [Salah] to keep going and to be fair he hasn't taken his foot off the gas," Henderson told club website.

"He's kept working hard in training, scoring goals, working hard in games - it's not just his goals, it's his work rate as well, which helps us as a team.

"He's been brilliant for all the season so far but he's got to keep it going, along with other players."

Salah who has scored five goals in the Uefa Champions League this season will be looking to add to his tally when Liverpool tackle Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Tuesday.