Salah gradually becoming fans’ favourite - Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie

Mohamed Salah is gradually becoming a fans’ favourite, according former Liverpool defender Gary Gillespie.

Since his record-breaking switch to Anfield from Italian outfit Roma in the summer, the Egypt international has terrorised defences with his terrific pace and goalscoring prowess.

Salah has netted 12 goals and laid on four for teammates in 17 appearances across all competitions. And the Scot believes feats such as his are what endear fans to a particular player from a squad.

"Since the start of the season he has been absolutely sensational for Liverpool," he told club website.

"He’s got the one thing people hate, and that is pace in abundance [and] I’ve never actually seen him get knocked to the floor or fall over.

"He’s got 12 goals but he could easily have had 20 because he gets in goalscoring positions on numerous occasions and not quite finishes it," he continued.

"We’ve all been screaming for an out-and-out goalscorer. It comes in an unlikely figure in Mo Salah.

"I didn't think at the start of the season he would be a 20-goal-a-season man but if he continues the way he is going he could easily get to 20 or 25.

"There is always one player in the squad the fans idolise and the way Salah has started he could be the one."