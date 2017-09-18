Salah is a great signing for Liverpool, says Georginio Wijnaldum

The 25-year-old joined the Reds this summer for a club record fee and the Dutchman has hailed his impact since his arrival at Merseyside

Georginio Wijnaldum has hailed Mohamed Salah as a great addition to the Liverpool squad.

The Egypt international joined the Reds from Roma in July and has hit the ground running, scoring five goals in eight appearances which earned him the club’s player of the month and also the Uefa Champions League player of the week awards.

And the Netherland international believes that the overall quality of Salah adds another dimension to the Kop’s attack, while also expressing his pleasure at how quickly he has settled into the squad.

"[He brings] a lot of pace and speed! He is technical,” Wijnaldum told club website.

"He is not only a guy who scores goals but is also a team player, trying to defend with the team and trying to let other players score.

"He’s a great signing for Liverpool and he is also a good person.

"He has settled in really quick because he is a person who socialises with other players and loves to speak with other players, which makes it easier for him and for us to accept him."

Salah will be looking to continue his impressive run of form when Liverpool visit the King Power Stadium to take on Kelechi Iheanacho and Riyad Mahrez's Leicester in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.