Salah hits double figures for Liverpool to match Sturridge's Premier League record

The in-form Egyptian forward was on target against his former club Chelsea on Saturday, taking him to 10 goals for the Reds in just 13 appearances

Mohamed Salah’s fine form at Liverpool has seen him match Daniel Sturridge’s club record for most Premier League goals in 13 outings.

The Reds saw enough in the Egyptian forward to make him their record signing over the summer.

He returned to England with questions being asked of his ability to adapt following a forgettable spell at Chelsea.

Salah has, however, been a revelation and his latest effort – which fittingly came against his former club – has seen the 25-year-old hit another notable landmark.

Salah has already passed a goalscoring record held by the iconic Robbie Fowler this season, with Liverpool getting an immediate return on their sizeable investment.

He has been the star of the show in an inconsistent campaign for the Reds, with his performances ensuring that Jurgen Klopp’s side have always posed a considerable threat going forward.

So remarkable has his impact been that he already has five times as many goals for Liverpool as he managed in the same number of Premier League outings for Chelsea.

Liverpool will be hoping that the goals continue to flow for Salah over the remainder of the season, with the hectic festive period fast approaching as another top-four bid is pieced together.