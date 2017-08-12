Salah living out his childhood PlayStation dream of playing for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah admits that a £36 million move to Liverpool has allowed him to fulfil the PlayStation dreams of his childhood.

The Egypt international has become the Reds’ record signing, with Jurgen Klopp bringing the former Chelsea man back to the Premier League from Roma.

He is set to make his competitive debut for the club at Watford on Saturday, with Liverpool aiming to make a flying start to their 2017-18 campaign.

Whatever the result, though, Salah is delighted to have been offered the opportunity to represent a club that he has always held in high regard.

The 25-year-old forward told Soccer Saturday: "It is a great club. It was a dream for me when I was young to play here one day.

"When I had the chance to come, I was thinking about whether I should stay in Rome or move here but because when I was young, it was a dream to me, I took the decision to come back.

"I would play as Liverpool on the PlayStation so I am happy to be here now. I was playing with a team like Steven Gerrard, Sami Hyypia and Jamie Carragher. I liked the team and the way they were playing. I was seven or eight years old so I was playing just to enjoy myself.

"I'm always looking for where I can improve myself so here, because of the city, because of the fans, you can feel the emotions and everyone wants to win something. Everyone is happy for me and I can feel that, even in the friendly games.

"I am very happy to be here and I would like to help the team so I am very excited to start in the Premier League games and I think we can win something this year together."

Salah’s previous spell in England delivered just 19 appearances – including 13 in the Premier League – and only two goals.

His struggles at Chelsea have not weighed on his mind, though, with there a determination on his part to prove his worth and build on his success in Italy.

Salah added: "It was always in my mind to come back. I like the challenge, I like English football and I want success here.

"I was not playing at Chelsea so I took the decision to go somewhere else. I went to Fiorentina and did six months and with Roma, I was there for two seasons so it was a good challenge for me. I had a good time with Roma and I did well so it was a good time to come back.

