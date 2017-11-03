Salah, Mahrez, Mendy lead football stars to wish Napoli’s Ghoulam speedy recovery

The football stars rallied around the Algeria international with soothing messages after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament on Wednesday

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy and Stoke City’s Kurt Zouma led other football players to show their solidarity to injured Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam.

The 26-year-old ruptured his right anterior cruciate ligament in the Light Blues Uefa Champions League defeat to Manchester City at the Stadio San Paolo.

Following his substitution in the first half, the Algerian underwent tests according to the club website which confirmed that the defender will have a surgery.

However, with no official timescale for his recovery, football players across the world stood firm behind the former Saint-Etienne man by wishing him a swift recovery.