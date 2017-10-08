Salah, Mane partnership excites Liverpool's Firmino

The 26-year-old is delighted to play together with the African duo in the frontline of the Reds

Roberto Firmino is relishing playing alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool's attack.

The Egypt and Senegal internationals have scored nine goals this season in while laying a number of assists to their teammates.

And the Brazilian international who has also registered four goals this term has praised the duo for their contributions on the pitch.

"They are giving us quite a lot of chances on goal," Firmino told LFC World.

"They're very quick and we're enjoying playing with those two and the speed they give us.

"They're giving us a lot of chances to create goals, which is really important for the team.

"It's excellent. To play with these guys - it's very important for me and everyone. It's very good for the entire team.

"They are really nice lads, good people and I hope that we can help Liverpool to the absolute maximum to play well," he concluded.