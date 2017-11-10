Salah is one of the best signings in the English Premier League, says Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler

With seven goals to his name in the English top-flight this campaign, the Reds legend has named the Egypt forward as one of the bargains of the summer

Robbie Fowler has praised Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as one of the best signings in the English Premier League.

The 25-year-old has impressed in the Reds' frontline with 12 goals in 17 games across all competitions since joining Jurgen Klopp’s men from Roma in the summer.

And Fowler is full of praise for the talisman’s qualities and goalscoring form that helped relief the pressure in Liverpool's defence.

“I think certainly at the start of the year there was plenty of goals in them, a few missed chances, All the pressure was put on the defenders then because they were conceding goals,” Fowler told ESPN.

“But now they’re scoring goals and everything is taken away from the defense, I think we are quite happy the way we’re going, three good wins.

“Certainly the signing of Mo Salah has probably been one of the signings of the Premier League so far. With the pace he has got he will have chances all day and he needs to keep up the good form because he is important for Liverpool,” he concluded.