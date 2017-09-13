Salah scores as Sevilla hold Liverpool in Uefa Champions League

The Egyptian was again influential but could not lead Jurgen Klopp’s men to victory over the Andalusians on their return to Europe's elite competition

Mohamed Salah was on the scoresheet as Liverpool were held 2-2 by Sevilla in their opening Group E game of the Uefa Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Andalusians stung the hosts as early as the fifth minute when French striker - of Tunisian descent - Wissam Ben Yedder finished off from a nice team move.

16 minutes later, Roberto Firmino drew the Kops level after tapping in past Sergio Rico off an Alberto Moreno assist.

In the 37th minute, Salah, after stealing the ball off Steven N'Zonzi at the edge of Sevilla’s area took a shot that came off Simon Kjaer leaving Rico wrongfooted as Jurgen Klopp’s men got ahead in the game for the first time in the game.

Senegal international, Sadio Mane - who endured a distasteful weekend - was also a handful for Eduardo Berizzo’s defence and won a penalty which was turned onto the bar by Firmino in the 42nd minute and it denied them a chance to extend their lead.

With 18 minutes left of regulation time, Joaquin Correa punished Liverpool's profligacy in the final third after converting past Loris Karius to earn the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán outfit a share of the spoils.

The hosts finished the game with ten men after youngster Joseph Gomez was shown a second yellow for his troubles.

Mane and Salah did not finish the duel as they were substituted in the 83rd and 89th minutes respectively while Anglo-Nigerian Dominic Solanke was not in the matchday squad.

With Mane serving the first of a three-match ban in the English Premier League against Burnley, Salah will be aiming to build on his display against the Clarets on Saturday.