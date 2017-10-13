Sale and Toulouse draw in Challenge Cup as Cardiff win

There could be no separating Sale Sharks and Toulouse on Friday as the two sides opened their Challenge Cup campaigns with a 20-20 draw.

The Australian lined up at fly-half for the home side at AJ Bell Stadium, but could not quite inspire his team to victory in the Pool 2 meeting.

Toulouse were first on the board through Semi Kunatani, and the lead stood at 14-3 when Sebastien Bezy went over under the posts before converting his own score.

Sale pulled themselves back into contention just before half-time thanks to Denny Solomona's try and they were ahead for the first time as Bryn Evans charged down a kick and touched down 10 minutes into the second period.

Bezy then levelled matters at 17-17 from the tee, before he and Faf de Klerk traded further penalties in the final 15 minutes as both sides were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

The early leaders in Pool 2 are Cardiff Blues, who ran in four tries to secure a bonus-point 29-19 victory at home to Lyon, while there were one-sided triumphs for Bordeaux-Begles and Agen.

Bordeaux crossed the whitewash on eight occasions in a 57-17 rout of Enisei in Russia, while Agen scored seven times during their 45-10 thrashing of Zebre.