Saleh: KCB will fight to the end for promotion

KCB have dislodged Vihiga United from the summit of National Super League table following a series of impressive results.

The bankers are leading the 19-team log with 64 points, one more than second placed Ushuru and two more than third placed Vihiga United. Head coach Leonard Saleh says the team has been on an upward trend and this is because of the players' hardwork.

"They, (players), have been playing well, the motivation is high and the main target is to return to the Kenyan Premier League.

"We are in the final part of the season where every point counts. At this moment we cannot manage to make mistakes because doing that will have a negative impact to us.

"We are not focusing on the teams behind us, we just want to continue winning and ensure we realize our objective," Saleh told Goal.



Two teams will earn automatic promotion to the Kenyan Premier League, with the third one facing the 16th team in the Kenyan Premier League in a play-off to determine, who plays in the top flight and who drops.