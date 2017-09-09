Rugby league: Salford batter Giants in nine-try romp to end winless run

Kris Welham and Manu Vatuvei each scored twice as Salford Red Devils ran in nine tries to batter Huddersfield Giants 52-14 and end a two-month winless run.

The Red Devils had not won in the Super 8s, or in Super League at all since beating the Giants on July 2.

However, Ian Watson's men rebounded from last week's 43-18 humbling at the hands of Wakefield Trinity Wildcats with a fine showing at the AJ Bell Stadium but, although mathematically it is still possible, they need a freak run of results to go in their favour to make the top four.

Welham collected Robert Lui's kick to touch down in just the sixth minute and Tyrone McCarthy showed good strength to barge through the visiting defence for Salford's second.

Vatuvei crossed in the corner before a quickfire double from Welham and Niall Evalds had the Giants reeling, with Jermaine McGillvary's try on the stroke of half-time their only first-half response.

There was little respite after the break as Junior Sa'u's clever pass set Vatuvei away and Jake Bibby's athletic effort took Salford to 40 points.

Oliver Roberts and Ryan Hinchcliffe scored for Huddersfield either side of Ben Murdoch-Masila and Josh Jones adding their names to the hosts' scoresheet, but it was an emphatic triumph for Salford.