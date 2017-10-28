Salford City goalkeeper sent off for urinating on the pitch

The call of nature was too strong for Salford City goalkeeping Max Crocombe, who was sent off for urinating on the pitch in the closing stages of their win at Bradford Park Avenue.

Confusion reigned at the Horsfall Stadium when the goalkeeper saw red for an episode initially reported as an 'off the ball incident'.

Fans attending the National League North match were left in the dark as to what was going on, until the hosts' official Twitter account confirmed the bizarre reason for the dismissal.

Crocombe's lack of bladder control did not cost his team however, with Salford closing out the match 2-1 after he departed in the 86th minute.

Salford, part-owned by former Manchester United's 'Class of '92' quintet Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs, were pre-season favourites for promotion to the National League.

87' - We can confirm that Crocombe has been sent off for urinating during the game. We are not joking. #greenarmy (1-2) — Bradford Park Avenue (@BPAFCOfficial) October 28, 2017

This is not the first instance of a goalkeeping being caught short mid-game. In a 2009 Champions League match between Stuttgart and Unirea Urziceni, former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann popped behind the advertising hoardings to relieve himself.

The Invincible escaped further punishment for his conduct, with Stuttgart's director of sport Horst Heldt actually praising him for his quick thinking.

"I thought he handled it very expertly," he said. "It was a tricky situation. He could hardly run into the dressing room while play was going on and it reminded me of the Tour de France – sometimes there are simply no options."