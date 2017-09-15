Salford out of play-off contention, Carney set for exit

Leeds Rhinos ended Salford Red Devils' fading play-off hopes in Super League and the club then announced Todd Carney is set to leave.

Salford Red Devils' slim Super League play-off hopes were ended by a crushing defeat at the hands of Leeds Rhinos on Friday, and the loss was followed by confirmation Todd Carney is bound for the exit.

Salford are seventh in the Super 8s standings and now unable to finish in the top four following a 44-2 loss to Rhinos, who were already guaranteed a place in the play-offs.

Liam Sutcliffe, Danny McGuire and Tom Briscoe all crossed in the first half at Headingley and Matt Parcell nabbed a quick-fire brace in the second, as Adam Cuthbertson, Anthony Mullally and Brett Ferres also went over.

After the defeat, Salford coach Ian Watson confirmed Australian half-back Carney, who is believed to be seeking a return to NRL, "will leave the club next season".

Elsewhere, St Helens took possession of fourth place by beating Huddersfield Giants 40-16, Jonny Lomax leading the way with two first-half tries at Totally Wicked Stadium.

The result means Wigan Warriors drop to fifth and must overcome League Leaders' Shield winners Castleford Tigers on Sunday if they are to regain a top-four berth ahead of the final round of matches later this month.

Catalans Dragons meanwhile are now up to third in the qualifiers and could yet avoid the million pound game following a nail-biting 20-19 triumph at Hull KR.

Tries in the final 10 minutes from Iain Thornley and Brayden Wiliame, both converted by Luke Walsh, broke Hull KR hearts after a stirring fight-back from the hosts early in the second half at Craven Park.

Leigh Centurions sit fifth and could yet retain their Super League status following a comprehensive 40-6 victory at home to Halifax.