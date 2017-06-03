Salim Babu expects a better Sony Sugar after the break

Sony Sugar has struggled to replicate previous seasons' performance in Kenyan Premier League, winning four, drawing three and losing six of the thirteen matches played.

Head coach Babu Salim has however, noted improvement especially in the last four matches where the team has recorded two wins, one draw and a single loss against the champions. "We started the season on a low note, dropping points against teams we should not, and that affected our confidence.

"However we have worked on it and the team has improved. Like our last four matches, you could see we did something better and that is what we want. After the break, we will still give our best aiming at finishing the season in a good position," Babu told Goal.

The sugarcane farmers are currently placed in the 13th position.