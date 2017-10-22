Salomon Kalou saves Hertha Berlin from Freiburg defeat
Salomon Kalou was on target in Hertha Berlin's 1-1 draw against Freiburg in their Bundesliga fixture.
The talisman increased his goal tally to three in the German top-flight as the Blue-Whites struggled for a hard-fought stalemate.
The encounter at the Schwarzwald Stadion earned its place in the Bundesliga record books with three penalties in the second half after a goalless first half.
