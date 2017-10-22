Salomon Kalou saves Hertha Berlin from Freiburg defeat

The 32-year-old’s strike from the penalty spot secured a point for Pal Dardai’s men at the Schwarzwald Stadion on Sunday

Salomon Kalou was on target in Hertha Berlin's 1-1 draw against Freiburg in their Bundesliga fixture.

The talisman increased his goal tally to three in the German top-flight as the Blue-Whites struggled for a hard-fought stalemate.

The encounter at the Schwarzwald Stadion earned its place in the Bundesliga record books with three penalties in the second half after a goalless first half.