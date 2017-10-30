Sam Allardyce admits he would consider approach to be Everton manager

Sam Allardyce, the former England manager, admits he would consider an approach from Everton to ­become their new manager.

David Unsworth, the club’s under-23s coach, has been placed in temporary charge following Ronald Koeman’s sacking a week ago but has lost his first two matches in charge, exiting the Carabao Cup at Chelsea and losing at Leicester to leave the club stuck in the bottom three of the Premier League.

Allardyce, out of work since leaving England after just one match in charge, has built a reputation on saving troubled teams and is being linked with the Goodison Park job.

“Who knows? I’d have to consider that, if that phone call happens,” he told Bein Sports. “There’s no point in speculating at the moment, David Unsworth is in the chair. Joe [Royle] sat upstairs will have an opinion but, at the moment, it looks like it’s really going to be tough for Everton to get out of that position. They know what the problems are, they just perhaps want a bit of guidance now how to rectify those problems.

“I’ve been in this position a number of times in the last three clubs I’ve had and I’d just put the team back to basics.”

Carlo Ancelotti says he has a desire to return to the Premier League Credit: afp More