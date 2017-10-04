Sam Allardyce considers legal action against FA over England sacking

Sam Allardyce speaks to the media after leaving his post as England manager last September: AFP/Getty Images

Sam Allardyce is considering taking legal action against the Football Association and believes he was wrongfully dismissed as England manager, it is understood.

The former Bolton, Newcastle and West Ham boss was sacked as national manager after just 67 days and one match and reports suggest he is preparing to sue the governing body for damages.

Allardyce's representatives have been in contact with the FA since his departure last September and the 62-year-old has challenged the nature of claims made against him in the Daily Telegraph, according to the Press Association.





It is understood the FA has received and acknowledged a recent letter from Allardyce's camp but the organisation has not commented publicly.

The Telegraph covertly filmed Allardyce making a variety of indiscreet and controversial comments to undercover reporters posing as businessmen.

Allardyce discussed the FA's third-party ownership regulations, which stop third parties owning football players' economic rights.

He also referred to his England predecessor Roy Hodgson as 'Woy' in a reference to his speech impediment.

Allardyce also discussed acting as a keynote speaker for investment firms in the Far East, although he did say he would need to run any potential deal "past the powers that be".

The former Sunderland and Crystal Palace manager, whose England side beat Slovakia 1-0 in his only game in charge, gave a "sincere and wholehearted apology" for his actions on the day of his dismissal.