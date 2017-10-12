Sam Allardyce and David Moyes in frame as hunt for Gordon Strachan's Scotland successor begins
Sam Allardyce for Scotland manager? David Moyes, the bookies’ favourite, or Malky McKay, already in-house at Hampden Park? So began the inevitable speculation, following the announcement from the Scottish Football Association that Gordon Strachan’s tenure was over after a second tournament qualification failure.
The statement said that the 60-year-old’s spell in charge had come to an end ‘by mutual consent’ but the SFA chief executive, Stewart Regan, added: “After almost five years the board felt it was time for a new direction to prepare for the Uefa Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and also the forthcoming Uefa Nations League.”
Allardyce’s name became prominent this week because, although he declined to declare an interest in the Scotland job, out of respect for Strachan – ‘somebody is already in that position,’ – the former England manager did not rule himself out. Moyes, meanwhile, has been looking for work since resigning as Sunderland boss on May 22, while McKay is already employed by the SFA as performance director.
Strachan might, in fact, have survived as he did when the Scots fell short of qualification for Euro 2016 but were cheered by the Tartan Army after the final group match against Gibraltar in Faro.
His win rate of 46.3% from 40 games was bettered by only one of his 10 most recent predecessors as Scotland manager – his former Aberdeen team-mate, Alex McLeish (70% from 10 games) – and Strachan’s record this year was estimable.
Four wins and two draws from six fixtures, representing a 75% success rate, with four clean sheets and the only goals scored by any of the Group F contenders against Slovenia in Ljubljana, took the Scots to the brink of a play-off place. Strachan’s team selection against the Slovenes, however, was the subject of criticism because he switched to a 4-4-2 deployment which left the Scottish midfield outgunned in the second half, when they fell behind after leading at the interval.
The manager’s use of substitutions was also condemned and he stepped into a morass of his own making when, in trying to explain that his options had been restricted because of a lack of height in his squad, Strachan cited the genetics of the Scots as a disadvantage and suggested that taller Scottish women should apply themselves to producing better proportioned players for the future.
The consequent ridicule and satire, in newspapers, TV and radio, was matched by scorn on social media. As one SFA source told Telegraph Sport: “It was not Gordon’s finest hour.”
The longer view also yields unflattering comparisons with the achievement of Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in qualifying for Euro 2016 while the Scots, alone of the home nations, stayed at home. Northern Ireland, have again reached the play-offs under Michael O’Neill, who lives in Edinburgh, and whose resources are comparable with those available to Strachan.
What Scotland do have is a core of six Celtic players, two of whom – Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong – were notable performers, whose absence through injury did not help Strachan’s cause in Slovenia.
Their club manager, Brendan Rodgers, expressed dismay at the outcome on Thursday when he said: “It was a missed opportunity. There’s no doubt about that. It was clear the improvement the squad had made in, first, performance and, second, results.”
“The frustrating thing about it is that it was a good result, in terms of going to Slovenia, a team that hadn’t conceded any goals at home. And you go there and muster a point on the back of five other good results.
“That second part of the competition was actually very, very good and that’s why it’s so frustrating, because you’ve had 20 years of it. There is a genuine chance there because there is a group of young, vibrant, exciting players who have shown in an energetic way that they can do the things you want at that level.
Asked for his view on Strachan’s comments about genetics, Rodgers said: “Who are the best players in the world? Messi, Suarez, Hazard, Iniesta, Neymar, Verrati.
“Verrati is 5ft 6ins but he’s not in conflict with the ball. He keeps it. Scotland can find a systematic approach to work in, to play in, so that if there are players missing, the next ones can come in, if you have a profile and a clear identity – because that’s what it’s going to take, a collective effort.
“Northern Ireland lost against Norway but you could clearly see good organisation and an identity in the team. They have created a spirit these last few years and that is what also makes the difference.”
And that is why the SFA might wait to see how Northern Ireland fare in the play-offs before ruling O’Neill out as a potential successor to Strachan.