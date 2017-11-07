Sam Allardyce reveals he has had no contact with Farhad Moshiri over vacant Everton manager job

Sam Allardyce speaks to the media after leaving his post as England manager last September: AFP/Getty Images

Sam Allardyce has revealed he has not had any contact from Everton over the vacant manager’s job but admitted he would listen if the club came calling.

The former England manager is favourite to take over from Ronald Koeman with caretaker boss David Unsworth set to be overlooked for the role with only one win and three defeats in four games.

He is still on the shortlist for the job but Allardyce is understood to be the front-runner, with former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare, who was appointed to his England coaching staff, albeit briefly, set to be his number two.

Allardyce is expected to be offered the job until the end of the season, but has denied that he has spoken to majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri about joining Everton.

When asked what he could say about the job on talkSPORT by Jim White, who was pictured sitting with Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright during the win over Watford on Sunday, he said: “Nothing, at the minute. I am sat at home about to go to St Andrews for a League Managers’ Association masterclass up there so I will be having a couple of days with one or two of my fellow managers.”

When pushed on whether he had had contact, the 63-year-old responded: “No, I haven’t.

“It’s like everything else, if somebody comes calling, there’s the opportunity to speak.”