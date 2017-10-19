Sam Allardyce rules himself out of being the next Leicester City manager as he's 'enjoying life too much'

Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of becoming the next manager of Leicester City, despite having an interest in the former Premier League champions, because he is enjoying life away outside the dugout.

With Craig Shakespeare sacked on Tuesday afternoon after the 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion on Monday night, Allardyce was immediately installed as the bookmakers’ favourite. Allardyce has been out of work since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season, and has made numerous television appearances to maintain his profile in the game that has led to his name being repeatedly linked with vacant positions.

Having already ruled himself out of the running to replace Gordon Strachan as the new Scotland manager, the 62-year-old addressed speculation about a switch to the King Power Stadium, which he admitted was not something that he is currently considering.

“As big a club it is and as much as I would love to manage Leicester, I don't think it is time for me,” Allardyce said on Talksport.

“I'm not ready. Having been in it so long and how I felt at the end of last season, I am enjoying my life too much.

“Yes, it would interest me and yes I would take the Leicester job - but not at this time.”

Having been sacked as England manager by the Football Association in September 2016 following an undercover sting, Allardyce did hint that he has unfinished business with international football, although his decision not to put himself forward for the Scottish job has led to speculation that he could cross the Atlantic Ocean to replace Bruce Arena as head coach of the United States of America.

“If I ever go back into football, an international position again might be of interest to me,” Allardyce added.

“Whether that is in the USA, who knows. If we got to that stage where there was an interview, you would assess whether you have a chance of being successful with that national side and, if you do, is that a better challenge for me at this stage of my life?”