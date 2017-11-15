Sam Allardyce rules himself out of the running to be the next Everton manager

The former Palace manager previously expressed an interest in the Everton job: Getty

Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running to be the next Everton manager after being put off by the club's indecision.

The former Crystal Palace manager was linked with filling the vacancy left by departure of Ronald Koeman, who was sacked three and a half weeks ago.

However, after putting under-23 coach David Unsworth in temporary charge Everton are understood to have made an approach for Watford's Marco Silva this week with Allardyce seemingly dropping down the pecking order.

The former England boss said the lack of movement from the Toffees convinced him it was best to withdraw from consideration.

"It never materialised as I thought it would, unfortunately," Allardyce told talkSPORT.

"For me such a long time without a decision (meant) I had to make a decision myself.

"The decision was it was probably better it wasn't me, and I'd move on to something else. It would have been a fabulous job, but it just didn't feel right.

"I think when you're sat in my position you want people to be decisive and feel like they want you. I didn't get that feeling overall. They were hesitating that I was the man."

Allardyce will not be heading to Goodison Park (Getty) More