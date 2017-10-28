Sam Burgess hands England World Cup boost

Sam Burgess will be back from injury earlier than originally anticipated, England have announced.

The South Sydney forward was helped from the field with knee medial ligament damage 35 minutes into England's 18-4 defeat by Australia in their opening World Cup match in Melbourne on Friday.

England coach Wayne Bennett said in the post-match press conference that he expected Burgess to be sidelined for three or four weeks but a spokesman said on Saturday: " Following a further review of the injury, England medical staff and specialists can confirm Burgess will be back in the playing squad earlier than anticipated."

Burgess watched the second half of Friday's game from the dug-out with his knee in a brace and was sent to see a specialist before the team flew out of Melbourne.

Burgess picked up the injury 35 minutes into the match against Australia (Getty)