Sam Burgess hits back at 'outsider' Rob Andrew following Rugby World Cup 2015 comments
Sam Burgess has responded to Rob Andrew's take on his inclusion in England's squad for Rugby World Cup 2015, saying that the former RFU director of professional rugby was restricted to "an outsider's view" on proceedings.
In an extract from his book, Rugby: The Game of My Life : Battling for England in the Professional Era, Andrew describes how Stuart Lancaster's regime unravelled at the tournament.
He also suggests that picking code-hopper Burgess was a "tipping point" towards failure that added "a rogue ingredient" to the squad dynamic.
However, Burgess - now back in the 13-man game and preparing for another World Cup with England in Australia - questioned Andrew's perspective.
"Rob wasn't really around the camp," he said. "Rob didn't see the work I put in, Rob didn't see how I contributed to the squad. Rob's sitting from - in my opinion - an outsider's view.
"I do disagree with him and I'm sure there are people out there who do know what happened, who understand what went down, how hard the training was, how hard I worked to get in that squad.
"I'm very proud of my performance for England and what I contributed to the team. Unfortunately, results didn't go as we planned at that team.
"But Rob's entitled to his opinion. He's trying to sell his book."
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the South Sydney Rabbitoh also explained that Wayne Bennett's side could better the semi-final berth achieved by England back in 2013.
Goood finish to cracking week in Perth. Thanks to the CAS lads for the match and well done to all involved at @England_RL . Onto Melbourne pic.twitter.com/SrloIrU9ZP— Sam Burgess (@SamBurgess8) October 21, 2017
Having recorded a 74-12 win over Affiliated States in a warm-up game in Perth on Friday, Burgess and his teammates now face champions Australia in the World Cup opener on October 27.
"We're four years further down the track," he added. "I had a little look through the squad and I see what we've got now and, no disrespect to the squad we had then, but we've got a little bit more X factor, a little bit more solidarity within the team.
"It's been together for 18 months and the similar 17, maybe 19 players have been used. The combinations are a bit tighter and the camaraderie is great.
"We've got a really good chance over the next six weeks. But it's down to how hard you work when it gets hard on the field. Games can be won in the last few seconds and that's what it takes at this level, to concentrate right up until the final whistle.
"The mood is great. We've had a great week and a half over in Perth and now we're in Melbourne. The boys are relaxed and trained extremely hard. We've prepared really well. We're looking forward to it. It's going to be a great start to the World Cup on Friday, it'll be a physical game. We're more than ready."