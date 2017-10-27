Sam Burgess ruled out for up to a month with suspected medial ligament damage in World Cup blow

Burgess lies injured during the defeat to Australia - PA

England have suffered a big blow to their World Cup hopes after star forward Sam Burgess was ruled out for three to four weeks with suspected medial ligament damage.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs player came off late in the first half of his country's 18-4 defeat to Australia in their tournament opener in Melbourne with the knee problem.

England coach Wayne Bennett gave the prognosis on Burgess' injury at the post-match press conference.

If Burgess is sidelined for three weeks he would not return until just before the quarter-finals start on November 18 and would miss England's remaining group matches against Lebanon (November 4) and France (November 12).