Sam Meyiwa: Orlando Pirates' trophy drought to continue because Senzo has cursed the team

The Buccaneers are currently winless in five PSL matches having recorded three draws and two defeats

Senzo Meyiwa's father, Sam, says Orlando Pirates will not win a major trophy until someone is arrested for his son’s murder and the club bosses stop ignoring him when he asks for help.

Pirates were booted out of the 2017 Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals by Polokwane City, who emerged 4-2 winners on penalties at the Orlando Stadium last weekend.

“I dream of my son in a dark place. That will bring bad luck to the team that was so close to his heart,” Meyiwa told the Daily Sun.

Senzo was shot and killed in an alleged robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus on the 26th of October 2014.

“My son loved Orlando Pirates. He was a strong supporter," he continued.

The last time Pirates won a major trophy was on the 17th of May 2014 and Senzo was is in goal for the Buccaneers as they clinched the Nedbank Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

"That is why he worked so hard to make sure the team did not lose. But he died like a dog and nobody has been arrested.

“His soul is not at peace and he’s haunting Pirates for this," he concluded.

When contacted by the publication, Pirates administrative manager Floyd Mbele said he didn’t want to discuss Sam’s comments. “I don’t wish to comment or answer questions about this. Sam’s comments about Orlando Pirates are unfortunate.”