Sam Nyamweya appeals to President Kenyatta over Chan

Former Football Kenya Federation President Sam Nyamweya has appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to personally intervene and save the country from losing Chan 2018 hosting rights.

Nyamweya, who secured the hosting rights during his time as FKF boss, said the impending decision by Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) to take away the rights will embarrass the country, adding that the ramifications are big and could isolate Kenya from hosting any future tournaments.

“As the face that successfully bid to have this tournament, I want to call upon the government to move fast and reassure Caf that we would burn the midnight oil to ensure the completion of stadia happens in good time,” Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“Remember, it took us nearly 20 years to have this chance after our failure to host the 1996 Africa Nations Cup. Another failure would lead to far-reaching sanctions, which may include a two-year suspension from all Caf activities.”

Caf on Sunday canceled the traveling itinerary for the delegation that was due to conduct the final inspection of Kenya’s preparedness that was scheduled for later this week.

Caf is set to announce news dates during its Executive Committee meeting in Ghana in just less than three weeks.

“It is obvious that Kenya (Chan) will top the agenda of that meeting, considering that we are yet to demonstrate beyond reasonable doubt that we have the most important infrastructure ready – stadiums.”

Caf second vice president, Constant Omari Selemani arrived in the country on Sunday to assess the current political situation following a recent Supreme Court ruling that annulled presidential election.