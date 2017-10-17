Sam Ssimbwa unsure of Sofapaka future

The former Simba (Tanzania) and SC Villa Uganda coach reveals to Goal that he might not handle the side next season

Sam Ssimbwa future at Sofapaka is uncertain with the Ugandan open to a move away next season.

Ssimbwa, who has revolutionized a sinking boat of Sofapaka since he took over at the begging of the season, says his future at the club is uncertain.

Speaking after receiving the coach of the month award on Tuesday, the much-travelled coach hinted that he may not be at the helm of the club next season.

“I am not sure of what should be expected of me next season because am not even sure if I’ll be here next season,” said Ssimbwa when asked of his expectation next season.

The former Simba (Tanzania) and SC Villa coach said that his most immediate task is to finish second in the league, maybe, unofficial confirmation that Sofapaka have thrown in the towel in the title race.