Sam Simmonds selection shows Eddie Jones is intent on autumn results

There is no such thing as down-time in the Eddie Jones regime, no such thing as a development period, no such option of forsaking victory for long-term benefit.

And that is why the 34-man England squad named for the Old Mutual Wealth series of Tests in November against Argentina, Australia and Samoa has a locked-and-loaded contingent of British and Irish Lions on parade - even though Jones himself long ago indicated that he would make sure that some of these front-line players would be rested in the autumn.

But Test spots are not easily gained or readily forsaken in the Jones era and those who have not made it, such as veteran Wasps’ back-row forward James Haskell, will know that they have been omitted on form not on age.

The flip side of that is that young thrusters, such as 22 year-old uncapped Exeter back-row forward Sam Simmonds, have been promoted through the ranks because they deserve their shot at getting international recognition.

Simmonds is the form number eight in the country, a dashing, irrepressible presence who has scored 13 tries in 27 appearances for the Chiefs. Jones has previously stated that he would only really consider Simmonds as a flanker rather.

