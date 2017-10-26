Sam Simmonds selection shows Eddie Jones is intent on autumn results
There is no such thing as down-time in the Eddie Jones regime, no such thing as a development period, no such option of forsaking victory for long-term benefit.
And that is why the 34-man England squad named for the Old Mutual Wealth series of Tests in November against Argentina, Australia and Samoa has a locked-and-loaded contingent of British and Irish Lions on parade - even though Jones himself long ago indicated that he would make sure that some of these front-line players would be rested in the autumn.
But Test spots are not easily gained or readily forsaken in the Jones era and those who have not made it, such as veteran Wasps’ back-row forward James Haskell, will know that they have been omitted on form not on age.
The flip side of that is that young thrusters, such as 22 year-old uncapped Exeter back-row forward Sam Simmonds, have been promoted through the ranks because they deserve their shot at getting international recognition.
Simmonds is the form number eight in the country, a dashing, irrepressible presence who has scored 13 tries in 27 appearances for the Chiefs. Jones has previously stated that he would only really consider Simmonds as a flanker rather.
He is a lightweight by comparison with the hulking forms of injured Billy Vunipola or Nathan Hughes. Given the injury also to Harlequin Jack Clifford, Simmonds may yet come into the reckoning in his established position.
Simmonds has certainly caught the eye in what has been an impressive start to the season for the Chiefs. Haskell’s absence is no surprise even though he was with the Lions in New Zealand. The 32 year-old was still recovering from the hand injury picked up on that trip at the start of the season and, as his club have struggled to make an impact, so has he.
There is a return to favour for high-scoring Sale Sharks wing Denny Solomona, who was ejected from the training squad in August, along with injured Manu Tuilagi, following a late night drinking session.
Solomona, who has made a blistering start to Sale’s Premiership campaign, has served his time and with the injury absence of Jack Nowell will be tilting for a start against Argentina on November 11.
England’s fixture list may not look the toughest but Jones is intent on claiming the Pumas scalp for the fourth time in 12 months in order to head into their 2019 Rugby World Cup group-stage encounter with the morale-boost of a 4-0 scoreline against them in the last year.
Beating Australia, of course, is always a priority, even for Aussie-born adopted-Pom head coaches. There are a few caveats and asterisks on the squad list. Joe Marler’s three week suspension from last weekend’s Wasps’ match means that he is on the sidelines, likewise his Harlequins front-row mucker, Kyle Sinckler.
There are places in the training squad heading to Portugal on Sunday for a week’s camp for two young players, Harlequins’ fly-half, Marcus Smith and Bath back-rower Zach Mercer. They are deemed apprentices and will not feature in match day squads. Like everyone, they will have to earn the right.
England squad
Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins) Elliot Daly (Wasps) Jonny May (Leicester Tigers) Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks) Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby) Danny Care (Harlequins) Owen Farrell (Saracens) George Ford (Leicester Tigers) Piers Francis (Northampton Saints) Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby) Alex Lozowski (Saracens) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs) Marcus Smith (Harlequins)* Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)
Forwards: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby) Nathan Hughes (Wasps) Nick Isiekwe (Saracens) Maro Itoje (Saracens) George Kruis (Saracens) Joe Launchbury (Wasps) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints) Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby)* Chris Robshaw (Harlequins) Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs) Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby) Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers) Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers) Jamie George (Saracens) Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints) Matt Mullan (Wasps) Mako Vunipola (Saracens) Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)
* denotes apprentice players