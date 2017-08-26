Sam Ssimbwa: Sofapaka players must fight for starting roles

Coach Sam Ssimbwa reveals to Goal that he is still aiming at winning this year's title despite challenge from Gor Mahia

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa says no player has an automatic position in the team.

Batoto ba Mungu made numerous signings in the last two transfer windows, as they aimed at challenging for the league title last won in 2009.

The Ugandan tactician says he is still aiming at winning this season's championship ahead of current leaders Gor Mahia.



"Sofapaka has quality players, it is a team with competitive players who want to be selected. It is a good headache for me because it gives me extra homework.

All players are selected on merit, if you do not perform then no number for you, first convince me in training that you can perform," Ssimbwa told Goal.

"Gor Mahia has good players, national team material if I may say so, but this is a league and anything can happen. We are so much into the race aiming at winning it."

Sofapaka will play host to Posta Rangers on Saturday, hoping to continue with their fine form that has seen the side collect maximum points in their last four outings.